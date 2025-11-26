Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $2,244,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Jonah Adelman sold 30,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,244,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,230.40. The trade was a 76.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.0%

KTOS stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.77. 1,756,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,357. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,170,000 after acquiring an additional 465,100 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 412.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,625,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

