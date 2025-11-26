AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $226.64 and last traded at $227.5660. Approximately 5,910,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,412,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $402.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

