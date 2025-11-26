Insider Selling: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Free Report) Director Normand Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. The trade was a 27.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,220,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 33,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

