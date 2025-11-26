Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.48 and last traded at $127.9460. Approximately 5,977,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 10,042,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock valued at $290,780,281 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,669,000 after buying an additional 72,531 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.