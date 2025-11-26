Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $48.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

Astronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -454.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The firm had revenue of $211.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

