Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.7745, but opened at $8.02. Worley shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 435 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

