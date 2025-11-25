MAI Capital Management Sells 6,468 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.09% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBMF. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 339,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 131,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

