Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,213 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. $NL

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,213 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NL. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NL Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NL Industries by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in NL Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 168,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NL Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NL Industries Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 35.06%.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

