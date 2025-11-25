MAI Capital Management Sells 304 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,254,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $604.67 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $618.41 and a 200 day moving average of $590.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

