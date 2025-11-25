MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,673.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

