iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF Position Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $768.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.