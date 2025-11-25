MAI Capital Management Sells 1,897 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,140,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,102,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,985,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,846,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

