MAI Capital Management Invests $740,000 in PAMT Corp. $PAMT

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in PAMT Corp. (NASDAQ:PAMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. MAI Capital Management owned 0.26% of PAMT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAMT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAMT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PAMT during the second quarter worth $88,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PAMT during the first quarter worth $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PAMT during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in PAMT in the second quarter valued at $515,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PAMT in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on PAMT from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAMT currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

PAMT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAMT opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PAMT Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. PAMT had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $150.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAMT Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAMT

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

