MAI Capital Management Buys 1,905 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 36.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $83.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

