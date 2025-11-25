Legal & General Group Plc Buys 315,193 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,193 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.42% of Carnival worth $136,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 1.6% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Carnival by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

CCL opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

