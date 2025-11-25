MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,177 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF $RSPF

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

RSPF opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

