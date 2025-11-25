Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,026 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of ON Semiconductor worth $144,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 159.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.12.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.