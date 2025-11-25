Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,426 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.73% of Jacobs Solutions worth $114,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,749,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,365,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,549,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,095,000 after purchasing an additional 372,275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,458,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,181,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,366 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,966,000 after purchasing an additional 268,504 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE J opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

