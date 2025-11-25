Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.96% of HealthEquity worth $87,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after acquiring an additional 821,425 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,543,000 after purchasing an additional 701,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $53,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HealthEquity by 995.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 580,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 148.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 399,897 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $564,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,604.16. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,781 shares of company stock worth $1,016,707. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.68 million. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

