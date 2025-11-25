Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 79,334 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,334 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.43% of Expand Energy worth $119,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,083,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,431,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

