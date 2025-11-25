Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,686,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445,794 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.52% of KeyCorp worth $99,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 45.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 101.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.