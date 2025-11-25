MAI Capital Management Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 37.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,674,000 after purchasing an additional 965,089 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,332.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,232,000 after buying an additional 699,877 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,456,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,332,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 443,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 171,645 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,943.20. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total transaction of $107,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,668.80. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,611 shares of company stock valued at $789,132 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day moving average is $166.90. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.81.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

