Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.20% of Federal Signal worth $77,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,307,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.3% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 562,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 63.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $51,945,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research cut Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. The trade was a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

