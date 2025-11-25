Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,680 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.65% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $81,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,400,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after buying an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,574,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,513,000 after acquiring an additional 205,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,540,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,912,000 after purchasing an additional 411,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 190.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

