Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of NiCE $NICE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 433.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiCE were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in NiCE by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NiCE by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of NiCE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiCE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NiCE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NiCE Trading Up 0.3%
NICE stock opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.66. NiCE has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $193.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of NiCE from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NiCE from $152.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.54.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NiCE
NiCE Profile
NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NiCE
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NiCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.