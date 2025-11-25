Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of NiCE $NICE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 433.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiCE were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in NiCE by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NiCE by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of NiCE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiCE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NiCE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.66. NiCE has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $193.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.07 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of NiCE from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NiCE from $152.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.54.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

