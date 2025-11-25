Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,390 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $863.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.12 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

