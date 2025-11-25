LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 137.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $43,280,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,852,000 after buying an additional 606,234 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,014,000 after buying an additional 557,397 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -146.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

