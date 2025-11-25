J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,516 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of UPS opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

