Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $11.03. Cleanspark shares last traded at $11.0220, with a volume of 5,364,024 shares.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Cleanspark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleanspark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,473.44. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cleanspark by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Cleanspark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

