Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $9.90. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.5950, with a volume of 262,232 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.35 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.15% and a negative return on equity of 60.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 477,401 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $4,845,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,386,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,873,726.10. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,070,307 shares of company stock worth $16,523,962 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 182.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

