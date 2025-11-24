Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $338.00 at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $338.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $16.56 on Monday, reaching $223.93. 32,808,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,784,824. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $3,759,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,683,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.