Vestor Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 642.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

