Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $287.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $310.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.