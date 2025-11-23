Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDMO opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $55.44.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

