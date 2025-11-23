Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases 599,331 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF $IBTK

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,331 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $763,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0636 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

