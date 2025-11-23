Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 20,999 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,574,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.27% of Entegris worth $1,256,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 1.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Entegris by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.