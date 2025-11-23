Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.85. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 259,261 shares changing hands.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.27.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

