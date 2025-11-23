Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,729 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $101,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $7,514,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,171,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,069,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $24,021,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE URI opened at $801.50 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $915.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $845.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

