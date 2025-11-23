Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.48 and traded as high as GBX 89. Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 88, with a volume of 414,857 shares trading hands.

Castelnau Group Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.49. The firm has a market cap of £293.49 million, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, insider Richard Brown bought 17,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 per share, with a total value of £15,184.16. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castelnau Group was formed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited in 2020. The listed structure creates a permanent capital vehicle with which to make long-term investments and acquisitions of all structures and sizes.

The business of Castelnau Group is capital allocation. This means that Castelnau Group sits at the centre of the holdings and helps to divert resources towards the most valuable opportunities.

