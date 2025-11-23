iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,228,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,541,000 after buying an additional 21,607,602 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,898,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,285,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,646 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,976,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,545,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.