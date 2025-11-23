Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes $4.02 Million Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF $INFL

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 801.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INFL opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,840.21 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s payout ratio is presently -2,904.46%.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

