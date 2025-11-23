Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $19.41 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $493.50 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.65. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

