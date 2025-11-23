Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,743,320 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,386.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $168,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after buying an additional 22,144,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after buying an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after buying an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,467.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,152,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

