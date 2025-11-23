Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 75,513 Shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF $JUCY

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,513 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of JUCY opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

