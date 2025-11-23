IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.49 and traded as high as GBX 70.40. IDOX shares last traded at GBX 70, with a volume of 3,415,213 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.19 million, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

