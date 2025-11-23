Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.36 and traded as high as C$21.80. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$21.44, with a volume of 674,652 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.56.
View Our Latest Analysis on PEY
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.0%
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Crissy Rafoss bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.51 per share, with a total value of C$101,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,805. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Riley Millar Frame sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total transaction of C$867,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 127,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,353,115.45. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,450 shares of company stock worth $267,380 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Red Cups or Red Flags: Starbucks’ Bet on a Holiday Recovery
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.