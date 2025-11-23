Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $129.96 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.95.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

