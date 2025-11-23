Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.86 and traded as high as C$48.12. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$45.97, with a volume of 251,753 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aura Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Aura Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Aura Minerals Inc is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Paua -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road mine in the United States.

