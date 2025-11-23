Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $124,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.