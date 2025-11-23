Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $119,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $452.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,522,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,006,953.53. This trade represents a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 price target (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $443.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.42 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.